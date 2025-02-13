flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1888

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sovereign 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Sovereign 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 680 $
Sales
1 116

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Crown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Crown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 163
Obverse Double Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Double Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Double Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 124
Obverse Halfcrown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Halfcrown 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 84
Obverse Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Florin 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 25
Obverse Shilling 1888 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Reverse Shilling 1888 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Shilling 1888 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 47
Obverse Sixpence 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1888 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 95 $
Sales
2 72
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Fourpence (Groat) 1888 Jubilee Head
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 81
Obverse Threepence 1888 Jubilee Head
Reverse Threepence 1888 Jubilee Head
Threepence 1888 Jubilee Head
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Twopence 1888 Jubilee Head
Reverse Twopence 1888 Jubilee Head
Twopence 1888 Jubilee Head
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1888 Jubilee Head
Reverse Penny 1888 Jubilee Head
Penny 1888 Jubilee Head
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1888
Reverse Penny 1888
Penny 1888
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Halfpenny 1888
Reverse Halfpenny 1888
Halfpenny 1888
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Farthing 1888
Reverse Farthing 1888
Farthing 1888
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 21
