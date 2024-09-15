United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1888 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1888 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
