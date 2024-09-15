flag
Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1888 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - March 24, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Frühwald - October 30, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition UNC PL
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1888 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

