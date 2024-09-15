Shilling 1888 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1888 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (24) AU (3) XF (16) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (1)

Katz (2)

London Coins (5)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)