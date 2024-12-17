Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (11) XF (20) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (9) MS63 (7) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (25) PCGS (9) ANACS (1)

