Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,429,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

