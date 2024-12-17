United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,429,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
VF

Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
MS63 NGC

Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
UNC

Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
MS63 NGC

Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
AU

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
UNC

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
UNC

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
AU58 NGC

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
