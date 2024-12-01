Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (9) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Darabanth (1)

DNW (1)

Eretz Auctions (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (3)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Teutoburger (1)