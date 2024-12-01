flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,548,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Eretz Auctions - March 29, 2022
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
