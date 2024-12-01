United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,548,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Darabanth (1)
- DNW (1)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
