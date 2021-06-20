United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
