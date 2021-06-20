flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

