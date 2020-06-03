Threepence 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)