United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 523,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search