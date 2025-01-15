United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 132,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
