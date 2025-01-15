Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

