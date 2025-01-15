flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 132,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Astarte S.A. - October 29, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date October 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
