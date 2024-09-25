flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 22, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - November 6, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

