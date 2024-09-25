United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (10)
- Heritage (12)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
- NOONANS (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (4)
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
