United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,125,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
