Penny 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,125,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1888 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

