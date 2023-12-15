flag
Halfpenny 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,815,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1888 at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
