United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,815,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
