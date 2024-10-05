United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,528
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2999 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
