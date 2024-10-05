flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,528

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2999 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1888 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
