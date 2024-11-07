flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,198,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21905 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (24)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

