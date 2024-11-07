United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,198,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21905 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
