Sixpence 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21905 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (42) AU (8) XF (7) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (17) MS64 (10) MS63 (6) PF64 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (16) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Darabanth (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (24)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (7)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Via (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)