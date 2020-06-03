Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 42. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1)