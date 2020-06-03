United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,583
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1888 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 42. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
