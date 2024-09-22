United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,887,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
