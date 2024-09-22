flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1888 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1888 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,887,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1888 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction VAuctions - March 15, 2019
Seller VAuctions
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction VAuctions - September 28, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction CNG - May 9, 2018
Seller CNG
Date May 9, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1888 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
