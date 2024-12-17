United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 22,62 g
- Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Double Florin
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
