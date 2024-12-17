flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 22,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Double Florin
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double Florin 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Florin 1888 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
