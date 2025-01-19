flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 124,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1841 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50400 $
Price in auction currency 50400 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1841 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

