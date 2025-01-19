Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1841 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (9) XF (24) VF (19) F (14) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (20) PCGS (12)

