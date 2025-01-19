United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1841 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 124,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1841 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50400 $
Price in auction currency 50400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1841 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
