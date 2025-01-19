United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,257,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,372. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
