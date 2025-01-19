flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Skanfil Auksjoner AS" }

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,257,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,372. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

