Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Company Description
- Name Skanfil Auksjoner AS
- Country Norway
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://skanfil.no/en/
Haugesund Office
- Country Norway
- City Haugesund
- Address Stølsmyr 24 5542 Karmsund
- Phone +47 52 70 39 40
- Email skanfil@skanfil.no
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 25, 2025 Spring Auction 2025 706 Bidding is open
January 18, 2025 Winter Auction 2025 341 213,489 $
November 6, 2024 November 7, 2024 Autumn Auction 2024 1301 759,188 $
April 26, 2024 Spring Auction 2024 990 338,117 $
November 8, 2023 November 9, 2023 Autumn Auction 2023 1446 497,258 $
May 4, 2023 Spring Auction 2023 1630 544,498 $
November 9, 2022 Numsimatic Autumn Auction 2022 1243 569,004 $