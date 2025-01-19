flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 521,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1874 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1874 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

