United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1874 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 521,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1874 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
