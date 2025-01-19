flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,767,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (941)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1871 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3577 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 27,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1871 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

