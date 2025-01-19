United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1871 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,767,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (941)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1871 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3577 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 27,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
