United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1871

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1871 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1871 WW Shield
Sovereign 1871 WW Shield
Average price 1000 $
Sales
7 948
Obverse Sovereign 1871 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1871 WW St. George
Sovereign 1871 WW St. George
Average price 1000 $
Sales
2 311
Obverse Half Sovereign 1871
Reverse Half Sovereign 1871
Half Sovereign 1871
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 78

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1871 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1871 WW Gothic
Florin 1871 WW Gothic
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse Shilling 1871
Reverse Shilling 1871
Shilling 1871
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Shilling 1871
Reverse Shilling 1871
Shilling 1871 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1871
Reverse Sixpence 1871
Sixpence 1871 Number below wreath
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Sixpence 1871
Reverse Sixpence 1871
Sixpence 1871 No number
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1871
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1871
Fourpence (Groat) 1871
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1871
Reverse Threepence 1871
Threepence 1871
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Twopence 1871
Reverse Twopence 1871
Twopence 1871
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1871
Reverse Penny 1871
Penny 1871
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1871
Reverse Penny 1871
Penny 1871
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Halfpenny 1871
Reverse Halfpenny 1871
Halfpenny 1871
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 34
