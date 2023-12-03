United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,004,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
