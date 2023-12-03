Threepence 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)