Threepence 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1871 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1871 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,004,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
United Kingdom Threepence 1871 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1871 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1871 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1871 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1871 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

