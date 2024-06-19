flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1871 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1871 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1871 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1871 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1871 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access