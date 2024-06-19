United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1871 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1871 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (9)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search