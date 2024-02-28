Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1871 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (23) AU (5) XF (17) VF (11) FR (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) PF66 (4) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (23) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (10)

Katz (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (7)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (3)

Spink (9)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)