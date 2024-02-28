Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,426,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1871 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10398 $
Price in auction currency 8200 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

