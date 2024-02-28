United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1871 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,426,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1871 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (10)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10398 $
Price in auction currency 8200 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1871 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search