United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,910,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 7,400. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
