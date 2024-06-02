flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1871 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1871 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,910,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 7,400. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction CNG - February 22, 2023
Seller CNG
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
