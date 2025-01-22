Fourpence (Groat) 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23724 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) Service PCGS (1)