flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,627

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23724 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1871 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1871 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1871 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access