Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,767,250

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 775 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction David Feldman SA - December 1, 2024
Seller David Feldman SA
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Leu - September 8, 2024
Seller Leu
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1871 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

