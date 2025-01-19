United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1871 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,767,250
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (17)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (25)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- David Feldman SA (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (16)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (2)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (11)
- Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (72)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (17)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (4)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (7)
- Stack's (12)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 775 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1871 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search