Sixpence 1871. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sixpence 1871 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1871 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,663,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1871 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

