United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1871. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,663,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1871 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (8)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
