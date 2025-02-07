Shilling 1871. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (2)