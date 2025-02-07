flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1871. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Shilling 1871 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1871 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
12925 $
Price in auction currency 12925 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
United Kingdom Shilling 1871 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

