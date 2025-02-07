United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1871. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
