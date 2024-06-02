United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1871. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1871 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
