Sixpence 1871. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Sixpence 1871 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1871 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1871 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1871 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

