Sixpence 1871. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1871 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)