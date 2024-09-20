flag
Penny 1871 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 9,286

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 12 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1871 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

