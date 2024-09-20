United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1871 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 9,286
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 22, 2022.
