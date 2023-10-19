flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1871 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1871 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1871 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1871 at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
