Halfpenny 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1871 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
