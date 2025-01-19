Half Sovereign 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,063,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1871 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Eid Mar Auctions GmbH - October 27, 2024
Seller Eid Mar Auctions GmbH
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1871 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

