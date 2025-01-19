Half Sovereign 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1871 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

