United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1871 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Eid Mar Auctions GmbH" }
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,063,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1871
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1871 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (19)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (3)
- Eid Mar Auctions GmbH (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (10)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Eid Mar Auctions GmbH
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search