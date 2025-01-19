flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,319,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,795. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1876 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

