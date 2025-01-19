Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,795. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (25) XF (37) VF (53) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (13) MS62 (22) MS61 (7) AU58 (9) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) Service NGC (44) PCGS (30)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (3)

Aurea (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Bolaffi (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (20)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (6)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (39)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Roma Numismatics (6)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (6)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (19)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)