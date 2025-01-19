United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1876 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,319,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,795. Bidding took place May 30, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
