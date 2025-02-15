flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1876

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1876 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1876 WW St. George
Sovereign 1876 WW St. George
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 192
Obverse Half Sovereign 1876
Reverse Half Sovereign 1876
Half Sovereign 1876
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 92

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1876
Reverse Halfcrown 1876
Halfcrown 1876
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Florin 1876 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1876 WW Gothic
Florin 1876 WW Gothic
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Shilling 1876
Reverse Shilling 1876
Shilling 1876
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Sixpence 1876
Reverse Sixpence 1876
Sixpence 1876
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1876
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1876
Fourpence (Groat) 1876
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1876
Reverse Threepence 1876
Threepence 1876
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1876
Reverse Twopence 1876
Twopence 1876
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1876
Reverse Penny 1876
Penny 1876
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1876 H
Reverse Penny 1876 H
Penny 1876 H
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Halfpenny 1876 H
Reverse Halfpenny 1876 H
Halfpenny 1876 H
Average price 150 $
Sales
3 43
Obverse Farthing 1876 H
Reverse Farthing 1876 H
Farthing 1876 H
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Third Farthing 1876
Reverse Third Farthing 1876
Third Farthing 1876
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 9
