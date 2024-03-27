United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1876 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,810,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
