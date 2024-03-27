flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1876 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1876 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1876 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,810,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1876 H at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access