Halfcrown 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
