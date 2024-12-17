flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (6)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1876 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1876 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access