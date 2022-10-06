flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,839,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1876 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
United Kingdom Threepence 1876 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Threepence 1876 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Popular sections
Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1876 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence
