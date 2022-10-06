United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,839,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.
