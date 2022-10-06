Threepence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)