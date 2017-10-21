flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,862

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1876 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

