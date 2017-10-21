United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,862
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
