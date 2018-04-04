United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 580,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1876 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- NOONANS (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1876 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search