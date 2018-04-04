Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1876 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)