Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 580,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1876 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1876 WW "Gothic" at auction Leu - October 25, 1999
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1876 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

