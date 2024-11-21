United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1876 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3163 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 604. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search