Farthing 1876 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3163 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 604. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1876 H at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

