Farthing 1876 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3163 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 604. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) RB (4) BN (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)