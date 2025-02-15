flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 6,655

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Numismatica Luciani auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1876 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1876 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1876 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1876 at auction Heritage - October 9, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 56 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

