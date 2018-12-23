flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1876 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1876 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 162,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1876 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21793 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,070. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1876 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

