United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1876 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21793 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,070. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search