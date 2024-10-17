United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1876 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 185 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
