Penny 1876 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1876 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1876 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1876 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 185 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1876 H at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

