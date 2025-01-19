United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,785,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1876 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (14)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (4)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search