flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1876 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1876 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,785,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1876 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (14)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1876 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1876 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access