Sixpence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 841,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33914 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
