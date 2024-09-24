Sixpence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33914 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)