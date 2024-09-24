flag
Sixpence 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 841,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33914 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1876 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

