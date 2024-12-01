Shilling 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.

