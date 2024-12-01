flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1876 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,057,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 26, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 12, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1876 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
