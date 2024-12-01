United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1876 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,057,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (8)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
