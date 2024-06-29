flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1876 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1876 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1876 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Numismatica Luciani auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1876 at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1876 at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1876 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1876 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1876 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1876 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access