Penny 1876 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1876
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1876 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria.
