United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,623,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1861
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (371)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1861 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
