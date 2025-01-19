Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1861 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (51) AU (74) XF (88) VF (132) F (18) FR (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (18) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (25) AU55 (24) AU53 (8) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (76) PCGS (53)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (5)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (30)

Bolaffi (4)

Cayón (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (89)

Coins of the Realm (15)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Eurseree (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (40)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Holmasto (1)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (7)

London Coins (33)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Numisor (2)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (15)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (6)

Spink (19)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (5)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (5)

Warin Global Investments (2)