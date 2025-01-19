flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,623,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (371)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1861 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1861 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

