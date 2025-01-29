flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1861

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1861 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1861 WW Shield
Sovereign 1861 WW Shield
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 372
Obverse Half Sovereign 1861
Reverse Half Sovereign 1861
Half Sovereign 1861
Average price 600 $
Sales
1 44

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1861
Reverse Shilling 1861
Shilling 1861
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1861
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1861
Fourpence (Groat) 1861
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1861
Reverse Threepence 1861
Threepence 1861
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Twopence 1861
Reverse Twopence 1861
Twopence 1861
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny 1861
Reverse Penny 1861
Penny 1861
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1861
Reverse Penny 1861
Penny 1861
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 187
Obverse Halfpenny 1861
Reverse Halfpenny 1861
Halfpenny 1861
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse Farthing 1861
Reverse Farthing 1861
Farthing 1861
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 35
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access